Juveniles stabbed with broken golf club during Nashville fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man is accused of injuring four juveniles, stabbing at least two with a broken golf club during a fight near downtown Nashville.

Rodney Davis, 32, was charged Friday morning with four counts of aggravated assault.

Metro police said a juvenile was involved in a fight with Davis’ daughter in the area of First Avenue South and University Court.

Davis stepped in, swinging a broken golf club and stabbed the juvenile in her left arm, then tried to stab her in the face, officers revealed.

Police said another juvenile stepped in to help the stabbing victim and the suspect stabbed him twice in the back.

A third juvenile told officers that Davis threw rocks at him, so he punched Davis, who then hit him in the arm with the broken golf club.

Another juvenile also suffered a cut to his hand.

Police said they obtained videos showing the suspect swinging the golf club and trying to stab a female child in the face and body.

When Davis was interviewed, officers said he told them he had been hit in the head and did not remember trying to stab or cut anyone.

Davis was taken into custody. His bond was set at $80,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.