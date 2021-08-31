Children run scared after park shooting, Hopkinsville police search for suspects

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects at the scene of a shooting incident at a park with children present.

According to police, it happened around 6 p.m. Monday night at East 2nd Street Park. Upon investigation, officers located one of the subjects seen on camera with a gun in his hand, that gun was also recovered.

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department, Shooting at park

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department, Shooting at park

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department, Shooting at park

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department, Shooting at park

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department, Shooting at park

Police still need help locating others that were present during the incident. If you see anyone you recognize in the photos, please contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1500.

Chief Clayton Sumner released the following statement on Facebook, “The innocent babies you see in these photos running for their lives didn’t ask to be in the middle of this! They deserve a safe place to play! They deserve to have adults in this community stand up and say “enough is enough”! It is all of our responsibility not to tolerate this type of reckless behavior in our city! I have said this a million times Hopkinsville, the police alone cannot stop these spontaneous type incidents. For the sake of all our loved ones, we as a community must decide that enough is enough!”

No other information was immediately released.