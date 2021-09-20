Children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions inside South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young children had to be taken to the hospital after they were found living in “deplorable conditions” inside a South Nashville apartment Sunday.

Officers were called to the apartment on Glastonbury Road for a welfare check.

Inside the apartment, officers reportedly found two children, ages two and four, living with flies and fecal matter smeared all over the walls, decaying and rotten chicken bones scattered across the apartment, foul water clogging the sink and rotten chicken in the refrigerator.

Officers described the condition of the apartment as “deplorable” and noted a potent stench coming from the unit, according to Metro police.

The arrest warrant stated the youngest child was only wearing a shirt and had to be provided a diaper by a neighbor. The child also had a large rash across his chest and an unknown substance dried in his hair, according to authorities.

The children were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for evaluations and the Department of Children’s Services took custody of them for the time being.

Their mother, 22-year-old Nautica Harris, was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $30,000.