Child, man injured when car comes under gunfire on Memphis highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and child were injured when the car they were traveling in came under gunfire shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at the I-240 junction.

Both victims were listed in non-critical condition when Memphis police provided their last update, but police are still looking for suspects, who were seen in a white, four-door Nissan.

“I think it’s just a real tragedy when everybody’s placed in danger,” Elan Ashtar said.

A WREG crew counted at least three bullet holes in the driver’s door of the victim’s car, which slid into a grassy embankment off 385.

“I wasn’t thinking to myself, that could have been me at that point, so I’m just glad that I’m here alive, and my girl, she’s here alive,” Kedric Hayes said.

Memphis police said Thursday’s shooting was the 22nd this year on a Memphis highway. Last year, there were 46 highway shootings.

“I’m from New York, and it doesn’t happen there. It’s kind of baffling why Memphis has such an issue with it,” said a man who gave his name only as Matthew.

Traffic on westbound 385 was moving again Thursday night after hours of delays, but the unease continues for Mid-South drivers.

“There’s only so much I can do from inside my car … The only thing I can really do is pray to my God that that bullet isn’t meant for me,” Ashtar said.

Police haven’t commented on a possible motive for the shooting.