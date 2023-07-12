COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Mauck, was shot and killed by a patient at the Campbell Clinic near Memphis Tuesday.

The shooter was identified by police Wednesday morning as 29-year-old Larry Pickens. Authorities said the suspect was apprehended outside the clinic five minutes after the shooting.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to News 2’s sister station, WREG. His bond is set at $1.2 million.

Now, community members — including a childhood friend and spokesperson for Wilson County Schools, Bart Barker — are remembering Mauck.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck (Courtesy: Bart Barker)

“Wonderful husband, father, friend, just an incredible person,” said Barker. “Ben was the most gentle, kind, loving person that you could ever come across. Very smart, very athletic, just a wonderful human being.”

The two lived in the same Savannah, Tennessee, neighborhood and graduated from Hardin County High School together in 1998.

Their senior year, Barker said Mauck was voted “Most Likely to be Remembered.”

“It was no surprise to me that Ben would grow to go on to be such a renowned orthopedic surgeon in the Memphis area that he became to be,” said Barker.

Mauck also worked as a surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Barker said he was well-respected in the industry.

“If you take a look at the reviews that his patients would give him, just five stars across the board,” said Barker. “He was a five star person, I can assure you of that.”

Barker said he saw Mauck just over a year ago when the two brought their children to a playground in their hometown.

“I’ll always remember that time that we had together and our embrace as we departed and left the park that day,” said Barker. “You just never know what will happen from day to day. I know he’s going to be missed, and I miss him, but we had such a great conversation that I’ll always, remember.”