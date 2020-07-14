Childcare facilities, kids and COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of Tuesday, July 14, close to 10,000 cases of COVID-19 were traced back to those under the age of 20, three of which, have died.

Ten-percent of all cases in Tennessee stem from those aged 11-20, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

As parents and school districts work to determine what steps they should be taking toward reopening schools, some are looking to childcare centers to give them perspective.

According to the Tennessee State Health Department, childcare facilities have not been significant sources of spreading COVID-19 in our state.

However, it doesn’t mean cases in childcare facilities aren’t happening.

Officials have identified a few clusters of illness associated with child care facilities, but only one had five or more cases.

Local public health officials worked with each of the facilities to investigate and mitigate the spread of illness.

“I have been working with a couple of daycare centers to have a preparedness plan,” Dr. Michael Caldwell said, adding that he knows of at least two daycare facilities in Davidson Co where at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Caldwell said a total of 1,228 of kids aged one month to 17 have contracted coronavirus in Davidson County. As of Tuesday, 612 of those cases stem from kids 10 or younger.

It’s unclear where these kids caught the virus, but Dr. Ritu Banerjee, an associate professor in pediatric infectious diseases at VUMC says 70-percent of the young patients she’s spoken to contracted it from an adult either at home or in the community.

“Most of the children are doing well,” she said. “Ninety-five percent of them have remained outpatients with fairly mild symptoms.”

Five percent are hospitalized but Dr. Banerjee said they tend to have underlying conditions.

Thankfully, Dr. Banerjee said in general children do better than adults in fighting the virus.

“They have milder symptoms and tend to recover for the most part, just fine and quickly,” Dr. Banerjee said.

