Child trapped by fallen tree rescued from second-floor bedroom moments before floor collapses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two families have to find a new place to live after a tree fell on a duplex in North Memphis overnight due to the rainy conditions.

It happened on Brown Avenue near North Evergreen early Monday morning.

Officials told WREG when they arrived they discovered the tree had fallen on an eight-year-old child’s bedroom, trapping them against the wall. The child could be heard crying for help as firefighters worked to get inside.

Moments after pulling the child from the damaged bedroom, the floor gave way falling into the kitchen below.

The family of six – two adults and four children – as well as their neighbors now have to find a new place to live. Despite the loss, the family said they are counting their blessings.

‘Homeless, but not Hopeless!’ The Brown Ave home, is a duplex. The families from each side, are now homeless. The duplex is so badly damaged, they can’t return! More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/8P6NPHqBFH — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) March 1, 2021

The rain caused problems in other parts of the Mid-South overnight.

In Southwest Memphis, the water went right up to the front door of one house on Oakshire Cove while roads were turned into rivers in Nutbush.

Oxford, Mississippi was also hit hard by the storm. Highway 314 had to be shut down so crews could clear fallen tree limbs.

Closer to home, some customers in Southaven lost power.