MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a child was struck by a trailer, towed by a pick-up truck at the Mount Juliet Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers were made aware of an injured child in the rear parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School. Officers immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to assist in rendering aid to the child.

Multiple officers responded to the scene due to a full parking lot and packed roadways since the Christmas parade had ended. With a priority for the immediate medical care for the child

The ambulance was escorted through heavy traffic and out of the city as it was en route to the hospital.

With any serious injury crash in Mt. Juliet, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested to investigate because they have the resources, training, and tools available to conduct a more in-depth investigation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will release details of the investigation or identification.

The family was present and are aware. Our prayers are with the child, the family, and all involved in this tragic event.

The investigation is on going.

News 2 will have more online and on-air.