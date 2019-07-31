Child rape suspect sought in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County have issued an alert for an apparent undocumented immigrant wanted on multiple charges including rape of a child.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office posted an image of Lucas Diaz-Nunez to its Facebook page Wednesday morning and asked the public for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen driving a gray 2008 GMC pickup truck with Tennessee tag 9B6-5W2, deputies said.

Diaz-Nunez is known to frequest the McCreary Heights area in Dickson and the Brannon Trailer Park.

Lucas Diaz-Nunez (Photo: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office added that the suspect is believed to be in the country illegally.

Anyone with information on Diaz-Nunez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Johnson with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-740-4868. Tips can also be provided to dispatchers at 615-446-8041.