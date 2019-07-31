Child rape suspect sought in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County have issued an alert for an apparent undocumented immigrant wanted on multiple charges including rape of a child.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office posted an image of Lucas Diaz-Nunez to its Facebook page Wednesday morning and asked the public for information on his whereabouts.
He was last seen driving a gray 2008 GMC pickup truck with Tennessee tag 9B6-5W2, deputies said.
Diaz-Nunez is known to frequest the McCreary Heights area in Dickson and the Brannon Trailer Park.
The sheriff’s office added that the suspect is believed to be in the country illegally.
Anyone with information on Diaz-Nunez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Johnson with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-740-4868. Tips can also be provided to dispatchers at 615-446-8041.