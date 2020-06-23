Child killed in Memphis interstate crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A boy was killed in a crash on a major Memphis interstate Monday evening that shut down the roadway for hours.

The Memphis Police Department said westbound Interstate 240 near the Interstate 55 crossover was closed due to the crash. Two lanes of traffic were shut down indefinitely.

Memphis police said a boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition following the crash, but he did not survive his injuries.

Another boy and an adult were also taken to the hospital but in non-critical condition.

WREG staff driving in the area said a tractor-trailer involved is a beer truck, and it looked it collided with an SUV.

Traffic heading west on to I-55 was diverted on to I-240, heading north into the city.

No additional information was released.