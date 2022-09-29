NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch late Wednesday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting happened at 500 Piccadilly Row, which is listed as the Signature Point Apartments. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

The victims then drove off and the car ended up about three minutes away in the 2500 block of Treetop Drive. That’s a subdivison of Una Antioch Pike and about 1.3 miles from Murfreeboro Pike.

Metro police said three male juveniles were shot and one of them died. The other two were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting and said there weren’t any suspects in custody.

No additional information was immediately released.