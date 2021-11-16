Child dies after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was shot and killed in Davidson County Monday night.
Metro police first reported the shooting around 9:45 p.m. when the victim was dropped off at Metro Nashville General Hospital in a pickup truck, which was later found abandoned on 15th Avenue North.
Metro police reported the victim died from their injuries. around 2 a.m. Investigators are working to determine who the pickup truck belongs to and if it was stolen.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.