Child dies after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was shot and killed in Davidson County Monday night.

Metro police first reported the shooting around 9:45 p.m. when the victim was dropped off at Metro Nashville General Hospital in a pickup truck, which was later found abandoned on 15th Avenue North.

Metro police reported the victim died from their injuries. around 2 a.m. Investigators are working to determine who the pickup truck belongs to and if it was stolen.

No additional information was immediately released.