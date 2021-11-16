Child dies after shooting in Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was shot and killed in Davidson County Monday night.

Metro police first reported the shooting around 9:45 p.m. when the victim was dropped off at Metro Nashville General Hospital in a pickup truck, which was later found abandoned on 15th Avenue North.

Metro police reported the victim died from their injuries. around 2 a.m. Investigators are working to determine who the pickup truck belongs to and if it was stolen.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss