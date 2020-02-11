Child dies after fire at East Tennessee home

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Madisonville Fire-Rescue crews worked a fatal fire Monday night involving a child.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive, where a child was found dead inside the home (child’s age is unknown at this time) according to Madisonville Fire Chief John Tallent.

TBI is investigating the house fire.

The call came in around 6 p.m. and crews and investigators are still at the scene.

