Child critically burned in East Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering critical burns in a reported house fire on the 2700 block of Fortland Drive in East Nashville on Tuesday night.

According to Nashville Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to find nothing on the exterior of the home but after conducting a search located the child with severe burns. One other person at home at the time of the fire was able to get out and did not sustain any injuries.

Fire investigators are performing salvage and overhaul at the home and it remains an active scene at the time of this writing.