Child among 3 injured after crash near Joelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the driver accused of causing a crash that injured two adults and a child near Joelton late Thursday night.

A warrant states James Sellers was traveling inbound on Whites Creek Pike near Greenbrier Street, when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Sellers crashed his car nearly head-on into another vehicle, causing both to go off the road, according to investigators.

The police report states Sellers’ passenger and the driver of the other vehicle involved were both transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, one of which had critical injuries, including a torn artery and collapsed lung.

Police said a juvenile passenger in the victim’s vehicle was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

No updates have been released about the conditions of the three people injured.

Police said they spoke with Sellers, who smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and watery eyes, and appeared to be intoxicated.

Sellers, 26, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of vehicular assault and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at $10,500.

A booking photo for Sellers was not immediately released by law enforcement.