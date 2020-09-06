Chief: Alabama store shooting could have been a tragedy

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — Police says a man wearing body armor, and armed with multiple AR-15 style firearms, opened fire into an Alabama sporting goods store, shooting off dozens of rounds before being captured by police.

Police said no one was injured in the Saturday shooting at Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort. Police said the man came to the boat and ATV service area of the retailer and opened fire.

Barber said they don’t have an exact count right now on how many shots were fired but they recovered at least 30 casings. Police subdued the suspect with a Taser. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber identified the suspect shooter as 38-year-old Robert Smith from the Grove Hill area.