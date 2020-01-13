Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets & launches new side

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chick-fil-A is offering a free eight-count order of chicken nuggets for customers who place an order through their mobile app.

Company officials say the giveaway is a thank you to customers using the app to place or pay for orders.

You can redeem the offer between Jan. 13th-31st at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A App.

Chick-fil-A is also launching a new side to restaurant menus nationwide. It’s called the Kale Crunch Side.

It features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds. It is 120 calories per serving.