Cheyenne Products recalls folding chairs, barstools due to fall hazard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheyenne Products has issued a recall for its folding chairs and barstools due to fall hazards.

Cheyenne Products says the recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name.

A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats shows the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year.

Another white sticker label can be found on the bottom of the seat, showing a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

The affected models are: