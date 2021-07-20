Chewy to establish Mt. Juliet fulfillment center, adding 1,200 jobs

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major online seller of pet food and squeaky toys plans to establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, creating an estimated 1,200 new jobs.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning that Chewy, Inc. will build its new facility at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet, which is slated to open in fall 2022.

“Wilson County has seen tremendous job growth in the last few years as companies continue to relocate and expand in the region,” Gov. Lee said in a statement.

He added, “Chewy’s decision to locate its newest e-fulfillment operations in Tennessee underscores our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. These 1,200 new jobs will have a significant impact on Wilson County, and I appreciate Chewy for choosing Tennessee.”

“We’re thrilled to open our newest fulfillment center here in Wilson County, Chewy’s first in the state and fourteenth in the country,” Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc. explained.

He continued, “We appreciate the partnership with the State of Tennessee, Wilson County and the Joint Economic and Community Board of Wilson County to launch this facility. We look forward to investing in the local community through the creation of 1,200 new jobs. This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country.”

Chewy was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in both Dania Beach, Florida and Boston, Masscachusetts.