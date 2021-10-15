Chevy Chase coming to Knoxville for screening of ‘Christmas Vacation’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not quite the gift that keeps on giving all year long, but it could be considered a holiday bonus of sorts. Chevy Chase will be coming to Knoxville for a screening of his holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum will host the showing and on-stage Q-and-A Dec. 7 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The movie also starring Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Doris Roberts and Randy Quaid is celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year. Tickets range in price from $49 to $250. The $250 VIP tickets include a photo op. All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at the box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

The visit to Knoxville won’t be the first for Chevy Chase. He appeared in the 2017 independent film “The Last Movie Star” with Burt Reynolds. Reynolds played an aging actor from Tennessee returning home to receive a lifetime achievement award. It was one of his last films he acted in before he died in September 2018.

Chase played Reynolds’ friend Sonny. The movie was shot on the University of Tennessee campus, Market Square and the Tennessee Theatre, among other places in town.