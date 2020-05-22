Cheekwood Botanical Gardens re-opening for outdoor viewing Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With many families looking for alternatives to long-distance vacations this summer, we continue our “Summer Suntacular” series where we take you to local get-aways.

Cheekwood will be doing a “soft re-opening” on Friday, May 22, when people can come stroll through the beautiful gardens which are in bloom right now.

Jane MacLeod, president and CEO of Cheekwood explains the process:

“We are so happy to be able to open on May 22nd as part of Phase 1 of Mayor Cooper’s Road Map for Re-opening Nashville”, MacLeod said. “It will be the gardens only at this point in time. The mansion and museum and Frist Learning Center will open in Phase 3. But when I say it’s the gardens only, it’s fifty-five acres of gardens. We are also very excited that two of the gardens have been under restoration and renovation and were supposed to be open this spring, but were unable to do so. They will be opening on Friday along with the rest of the garden and it’s going to be a real delight for everyone”.

And there are precautions being taken to keep people and employees safe.

“For safety precautions, we are limiting visitation through online time ticketing and requiring a reservation for both members and non-members, explained MacLeod. We will not be permitting walk-ups. So everyone needs to go online and make a reservation. And we are strongly encouraging guests to wear masks. And we are also encouraging everyone to bring their own water, and a blanket, as well, if they want to sit on the grass because for the time being, we have turned off our water fountains and most of the benches are not available at this time for extra safety precautions”.

They are also implementing routine cleaning procedures on a regular schedule to high touch areas, and some of the features within the children’s garden will be closed for their safety.

This Memorial Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday they are offering free admission for military personnel and their families. To make a reservation, go to Creekwood’s website.



