Check that Powerball ticket. We have another $150k winner!

Elizabethton, TN (WKRN) — Someone is waking up $150,000 richer.

The Tennessee Lottery confirms a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Elizabethton. It was purchased at J&W Market on Johnson Avenue.

The winner matched four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball. Since the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, that base prize of $50,000 turned into $150,000.

The winning numbers for the Saturday evening drawing are: 35-41-44-58-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3.

Since there was no big winner, Wednesday’s jackpot jumps to $128 million.