CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County science teacher will try to win big on Wheel of Fortune this Friday.

Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided “why not try out?”

Now nearly a year later, Roberts found himself in California, spinning the wheel with Pat Sajak and Vanna White. His episode was recorded months ago and tonight, Roberts’ family, friends, colleagues and students will learn how he did.

“So I had to keep it a secret until three weeks ago-ish. And so the day that I posted it on Facebook, 30 seconds later, my school had already reposted it. And next day, I come to school, all the students are telling me you’re all over Snapchat. You’re all over Instagram, everybody. Like, are you really going on the show? It was overwhelming. There was no way I could teach that day,” explained Roberts.

Roberts teaches sophomore biology and coaches cross country at Sycamore High School.

Tune in tonight on News 2 at 6:30 p.m. to see if Roberts wins big on Wheel of Fortune.