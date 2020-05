CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Sheriff’s office search for missing man Saturday.

According to reports, Travis Hughes was last seen near his vehicle off Sam’s Creek Road in the Pegram area. His last Facebook post was on Thursday, May 14th around 11 a.m.

Police say Hughes is suicidal and possibly armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information can contact police at (615)792-2098.