Cheatham County Sergeant dies nearly 1 week after crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County Sergeant has died following a crash nearly one week ago, according to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

On Tuesday, August 18, Sergeant Carl Lyttle crashed in Cheatham County on Frey Street. Authorities believe he had a heart attack, then hit a tree in his personal vehicle.

Paramedics arrived and Lyttle’s heart stopped. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center and stabilized that night.

Breedlove told News 2 Lyttle died on Monday.

A formal escort of his body is being planned right now back to Cheatham County.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.