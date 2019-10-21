Cheatham County School District Teacher dies

ASHLAND CITY, TN. (WKRN) The Cheatham County School District is saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Vickey Ford.

Ford was a first-grade teacher at West Cheatham Elementary School.

She passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

Ford was a beloved teacher who touched the lives of many students during her 28-year career with the district.

The school is asking you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. School officials say they have additional counselors at the school to provide students and staff with support as they grieve her loss.

Funeral arrangements are pending.