Cheatham County School District delays first day of school

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County School District delayed the first day of school, according to officials.

The district applied for and was granted a waiver by the Tennessee Commissioner of Education to use three of the district’s stockpile days to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year for students.

The first day for students in grades 1-9 will be Thursday, August 13 with a dismissal at 10:45 a.m.

The first full day for students in grades 1-12 will be Friday, August 14.

