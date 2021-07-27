Cheatham County man who overdosed with child in the backseat re-arrested in drug sting

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Narcotics officers have re-arrested a chronic drug offender who once overdosed on heroin with his child in the back seat of his car.

In September of 2019, deputies used Narcan to resuscitate Jody McGlothern who had weak vital signs. At the time of this emergency, McGlothern’s 2-year-old child was in the car.

Almost 2 years later, now 33-year-old McGlothern is once again in trouble because of drugs.

Jody McGlothern

On July 22, Cheatham County drug agents arrested McGlothern, who is caught on video three different times selling a combined 18 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with drug agents.

“Basically, these were three controlled buys we performed on Jody McGlothern,” a Cheatham County drug agent told News 2, “We received tips he was selling narcotics in the Cheatham County area.”

The day McGlothern got in trouble, agents say he was shocked.

“At first he was in disbelief. Up to the point that I found a marked serial-numbered bill used in our operations that was in Mr. McGlothern’s wallet.”

News 2 requested an interview with McGlothern in jail. He declined.

In 2019, after overdosing with his child, we also requested an interview of McGlothern. He declined to talk to us then as well, saying, “I ain’t doing nothing on camera.”

News 2 asks drug agents about the man’s two-year journey coming from almost dying in a driveway to now facing years behind bars for selling drugs.

“I’m not sure what a larger wakeup call would be,” the drug agent said. “Like this instance with Mr. McGlothern, he has had time and time again, being in possession of illegal narcotics, and it appears that he doesn’t want to take the initiative to get the help that he says he wants to get.”

McGlothern is currently in jail charged with three counts of possession of meth for resale. He is also charged with one count of money laundering.

“Mr. McGlothern is very wide open with what he does,” said the drug agent, adding, “When he is open for business, he is open for business, and he doesn’t hide it. It sounds harsh, but in the end, if McGlothern is in my jail, I know he is no longer out here using or selling to the point where he furthers his addiction, or worse, gets hurt.”