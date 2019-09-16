Cheatham County man overdoses with toddler in backseat

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man is arrested after deputies say he snorted heroin and overdosed in front of his child who turns 2 years old next month.

On September 10th, deputies say 31-year-old Jody McGlothren overdosed in a car. The 2-year-old child with him was in the back seat.

At his home today in Chapmansboro, the 31-year-old said he didn’t want to comment on camera.

Bodycam shows the graphic scene that took place on September 10, on Bearwallow road.

It’s here that deputy Tashia Biggs Finds Jody McGlothren on the driveway, with practically no life signs.

The family who lives at the home tells deputies, they had just returned from Kentucky, saw the man, and pulled him out to perform CPR.

The family also found the child and brought him in the house for safety.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old McGlothren admitted to snorting heroin in his car and then overdosing

Deputies say it all happened with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

In the video, you can see the deputy Biggs approach as the neighbor is doing chest compressions. The deputy then administers 2 doses of Narcan and begins CPR.

It’s not long before the 31-year-old comes around.

“He’s got a heartbeat,” you hear the deputy say.

While deputies investigate, the car, they also call DCS.

McGlothlin is charged with possession of drugs, child abuse, and neglect.

the child was unharmed.

DCS confirms it has opened an investigation but will not comment further on the status of the child.