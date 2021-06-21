Cheatham County first responders work 2 suspected overdose deaths in 1 day

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been 82 overdose calls in Cheatham County so far this year. According to the Cheatham County EMS Director, there has been 12 suspected overdose deaths.

Investigators say two men overdosed and died on Saturday. Cheatham County Chief Deputy Tim Binkley says the opioid epidemic puts pressure on everyone from families to first responders.

“It’s a no-win situation,” Chief Deputy Binkley added.

Cheatham County Deputy Josh Marriott worked both calls. The first was Saturday morning around 5:30 am. Marriott arrived to find a 33-year-old man unresponsive. Investigators say the victim’s girlfriend reportedly gave the man two 4mg doses of Narcan prior to EMS arrival.

Paramedics arrived and administered another dose. In between, deputies executed eight rounds of CPR. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found a metal spoon with tan residue on it. A needle was found along with a plastic bag with a tan powdery rock that deputies say was heroin.

Deputy Marriott arrived around 12:20 p.m. to the second call. That’s where a 35-year-old man was unresponsive in a back bedroom. When the deputy arrives, family members are doing CPR. The deputy also gave the man a single dose of Narcan. EMS arrived and started more CPR and applied a pulse compressor. The man was transported to a Nashville hospital where he was declared dead.

A search of the man’s bedroom revealed paraphernalia and needles that deputies say had liquid that appeared to be heroin.

In both cases, investigators say minor children were in the homes.

“It is troubling for children, especially seeing death. Not that the drugs aren’t bad enough, but death is worse,” Binkley said.

Binkley also says the actions of the men puts first responders in jeopardy.

“It puts officers in danger. Handling these types of drugs with fentanyl can cause death with officers. It is troubling.”

Eighty-two overdose calls doesn’t just affect those who took the drugs. It affects their families and the countless men and women with fire and EMS and law enforcement who respond to save their lives.

“Oh, yeah, hundreds of people are affected by this. The family and EMS and law enforcement and paramedics and firefighters that go out. Yes, it is affecting a lot of people,” Binkley added.

In both cases, Cheatham County detectives will try and figure out who sold the drugs that allegedly killed these men. Officially, Cheatham County has 12 suspected overdose deaths this year.

The victim pronounced dead at the Nashville hospital will be listed as a suspected drug fatality in Davidson County.