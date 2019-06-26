Cheatham County correctional officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A correctional officer at the Cheatham County jail has been arrested following allegations he transported drugs into the facility.

Mason Carr, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday night on multiple drug charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received information from jail calls that Carr, a correctional officer, would pick up a controlled substance concealed at the McDonald’s in Ashland City and deliver it into the jail when he reported for work.

Investigators saw a man wearing a Cheatham County correctional officer’s uniform go directly to a trash can at the McDonald’s around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, pick something up and leave, the paperwork alleges.

The warrant states Carr was stopped around 10 p.m. as he entered the jail’s sally port.

He reportedly consented to a search and investigators said they located orange tablets that appeared to be Suboxone, along with tobacco and multiple lighters in Carr’s pocket.

Carr claimed he was offered $350 to bring the controlled substance into the jail, the arrest report revealed.

Investigators said Carr stated he had a pistol under the seat of his car while he was at McDonald’s and he wore the pistol into the jail.

Carr, who has been employed as a deputy since 2017, was charged with intent to resale, introduction of drugs into a correctional facility and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is jailed in Montgomery County pending a bond hearing.