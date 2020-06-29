Cheatham County authorities report 18 overdose deaths since start of COVID-19 pandemic

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County authorities said another person died from a drug overdose in the county over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning, the 17th since March 1, the start of the COVID-19 Emergency.

EMS reported 105 overdoses in the first half of 2020. Lt. Ken Miller said, “This is our pandemic.”

Body Cam from Saturday morning showed deputy Nathan Kimmons responding to an outside deck where a 31-year-old man is on his back.

Authorities said he didn’t show many signs of life. So, the deputy started chest compressions and called for his partner to get Narcan.

Investigators told News 2, they found two packages at the scene containing a powdery white substance. Investigators believe this to be heroin laced with fentanyl.

Ken Miller said, “We recovered two packages of a white powdery substance. Personal use quantities.”

Miller said many surrounding communities are seeing similar problems as Cheatham, but he said Cheatham is transparent about the issue in hopes to illicit change.

Miller said, “I have friends in other jurisdictions, talk about the same sort of thing, and deal with this on a daily basis. It is such a strain on their resources and time and then you have the emotional well being of officers. It is not easy seeing someone die that you tried to save.”

Deputies told News 2 they’re investigating the source of the heroin.

For comparison, the Metro Public Health Department said in 2019, there were 468 fatal drug overdoses in Nashville.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.