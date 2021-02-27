Cheatham County Animal Control director fired for unlicensed service to animals

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Animal Control Director was fired after reportedly performing spay and neuter services without a license, according to the Cheatham County Mayor Kerry Mcgarver.

The Sheriff says Brooke Hall, the Cheatham County Animal Director, was fired following a full investigation by his criminal detective. Hall was allegedly doing spay and neuter services and was not licensed to do so. She was allegedly posing as a veterinarian and was not.

The mayor says Hall was dismissed on Thursday and she admitted to spay and neutering cats and dogs without a license in Tennessee. Hall is also under investigation by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office on additional allegations.

The mayor says they are accepting applications for a new director.