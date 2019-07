CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County woman was arrested Friday on homicide charges.

Melba Harris, a Joelton resident, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Harris is charged with 2nd degree murder, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

No other information has been released at this time.

