Cheatham Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Jonas Goad. He was last seen leaving his home on foot on Oct. 18 and walking to a nearby Dollar General in Cheatham County.

Officials said Goad did not take his phone and has not been heard from by family or friends. He has a medical condition and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, boots, and possibly a black jacket.

Goad stands five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Cheatham Dispatch at 615-792-2098.