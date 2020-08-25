Cheatham Co. Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of 2 officers in only a matter of months

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy hearts in Cheatham County as they mourn the loss of Sergeant Carl Lyttle, the second officer the Sheriff’s department has lost in just a matter of months.

“It’s been a huge loss to our department,” Lt. Shannon Heflin told News 2.

Sergeant Carl Lyttle is the latest loss. He died Monday following a heart attack while driving last week. Lieutenant Heflin responded to the scene of his colleague, his friend, his mentor, his family.

“That’s probably the hardest call that you ever get rather it be a colleague or a family member and Carl he is family to us not just a colleague, he’s family. It was sad, immediate reaction you know when you can see what appeared to be lifeless and they are performing CPR on him all you can do is get on your knee and pray and hope for the best,” he explained, fighting back tears.

Sgt. Lyttle served the Cheatham County community for more than 2 decades. He was a mentor to many within the Sheriff’s office. His colleagues are having a hard time grasping the reality that the man they called “Superman” is gone.

“Superman was a very fitting title for Carl. He actually has the “S” tattooed on him and the reason why they called him Superman is he always, of course his gym ethics. He would always go to the gym everyday and he would run, but when he was in the gym his presence was always known because he was one of the strongest guys in the gym and of course here within our department and his peers. Everybody always looked up to Carl because you knew If you ever had him on the scene he was really good back up. Carl wouldn’t back down for nothing, he was always there for you,” said Lt. Heflin.

He added that he’s been leaning on prayer with the department, who is still heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Stephen Reece in November.

“We lost officer Reece another amazing gentlemen. If you got the chance to meet him, like Carl you know everybody he met he basically made a friend.”

Today, the men and women of the department suit up and continue putting their lives on the line with two of their fellow heroes in their hearts.

“Being in law enforcement you know we see death and destruction everyday and it’s good to have the family support that we have in our department and outside our department and that’s what it takes. You know we take care of each other, we lift each other up and that’s what it takes,” said Lt. Heflin.

He said the department vows to stand with Deputy Reece’s and Sgt. Lyttle’s immediate family forever.

“I just want them to know that the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department is still family to them. We will always support them and we are here with them through the end.”

Sgt. Lyttle’s service will be held Saturday at the Cheatham County Funeral Home.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.