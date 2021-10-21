Cheatham Co. chase suspect charged with attempted murder of officer

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County man who led dozens of law officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday is now also charged with attempted second-degree murder against one of those officers.

The case against Robert Allen began Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. when Cheatham officers respond to a welfare check involving the 23-year-old who also has active warrants for his arrest.

When Paul Ivey, the first deputy arrived, he found Allen asleep in his car. Ivey notices the man has a weapon in his lap.

After a few moments, the suspect woke up and Deputy Ivey commanded him to surrender. “Get your hands off the keys!”

Instead, the 23-year-old punched it, coming close to hitting a second deputy backing up Ivey.

After a brief high-speed chase, where speeds reached close to 100 mph on country roads, deputies cancel the pursuit.

Hours later, around 3 p.m., Metro Nashville Police notified Cheatham deputies that they are were chasing Robert Allen.

Around that time, officers from Pleasant View, Cheatham, Coopertown, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were closing in on Allen — all guided by helicopters manned by Metro and the THP.

While on Ross Road in Robertson County, Deputy Eric Dube of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department attempted to put down spike strips. Bodycam shows Allen driving rapidly at the deputy, veering off the road.

Investigator Ken Miller said the speeding car missed the retreating deputy by a few feet. “It is extremely dangerous. Look at the speeds. At times he’s running over 100 mph. He tried to run over two officers. He says it was not intentional, but on one of them, it absolutely appears he is going for the officer.”

After avoiding the spike strips, dashcam shows multiple agencies chasing Allen from below and above. He runs, at times, more than 110 mph. Video shows him passing recklessly on the shoulder, putting countless motorists at risk.

At exit 24 on I-24, Allen got off. His front tire shredded, and he suddenly veers through a 6-foot tall chain-link fence.

He bailed from his Chevy as it caught fire, ultimately setting a field ablaze behind an auto sales business.

Officers, some wearing SWAT gear, set up a perimeter. Within the hour, the wanted man was apprehended.

On his way to jail, the 23-year-old could be heard asking the officer about his multiple charges.

Allen: How many counties is it do you know?

Officer: Three

Allen: I have charges in three counties?

Officer: You have charges in Metro, the State, and us [Cheatham].

Allen: What’s the state? You’ll let me know?

Officer: We’ll let you know.

Allen is currently in the Cheatham County jail, he is charged with multiple felonies including driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and attempted second-degree murder for almost striking the deputy with the spike strip.

Allen declined to be interviewed for this story.