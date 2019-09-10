Chattanooga school reverses decision to paint bathroom mirrors to reduce tardiness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — A Chattanooga high school painted over its bathroom mirrors last week because so many students were late to class.

Some students —and their parents — complained so the paint was removed almost immediately.

“That’s how I found out about it, my sister sending pictures to my mom, and my mom saying this is crazy,” said former Central High School student Shelby Campbell.

Campbell is upset her former school painted over the bathroom mirrors so they could not be used.

More than 600 people shared Campbell’s post on social media about the school’s decision.

The Hamilton County School District said an administrator at the school told an employee to paint the mirrors.

The district would not identify any employees involved but said the school took the measure since students spent too much time in the bathroom rather than in class.

“Especially girls, it was both the girls and the boys bathrooms but especially girls, being able to walk in and make sure nothing is in your teeth or make sure your hair isn’t crazy, so you can walk out confidently because there’s already so much going on with bullying and self image problems in high school,” added Campbell.

Campbell said her mom filed a formal complaint with the district Friday.

The principal left a school-wide voicemail just hours later apologizing for the decision, according to Campbell.

An email was also sent out explaining “there was an issue about some mirrors being covered and those have been corrected.”

“If they just enforced the rules, they already had this issue wouldn’t have occurred,” said Campbell.