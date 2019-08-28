Chattanooga Police searching UTC for man reportedly seen carrying rifle near campus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are currently on the campus of University of Tennessee Chattanooga searching for a man who reportedly was wearing a tactical style vest and carrying a rifle. The university sent out the following alert.

UTC Police and Chattanooga Police have received a report of and are actively searching for a white man with blonde hair, reported to be wearing a tactical-style vest, carrying a rifle and walking on the east side of campus down E. 8th Street toward UTC. You’re urged to be aware of your surroundings and, if you see anything suspicious, call UTC Police at 423-425-4357.

UPDATE: UTC has sent the following alert.

UTC-ALERT The focus of the investigation of a suspicious person is now centered on Fletcher hall, which is evacuated until officers complete their search. Campus is not on lockdown.

UPDATE x2: The latest alert from UTC

UTC-ALERT A secondary sweep of Fletcher Hall is being conducted. No suspicious person has been found and Fletcher Hall remains the only campus building involved in the search for a suspicious person. An additional police presence around the library is the result of police using the library temporarily to coordinate law enforcement efforts. An increased and visible police presence will continue throughout campus for the rest of the day and into the evening.

