Chattanooga man who gouged out ex’s eyes committed to mental facility

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who stabbed a woman and gouged out her eyes has been committed to a mental health facility.

A Chattanooga police news release says Michael Deshun Roberson was committed Wednesday to the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute at the request of prosecutors.

The Hamilton County judge ruled he can’t be released without a hearing and court permission.

Roberson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the September 2017 attack on his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a son.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Roberson was found not guilty by reason of insanity in July and was kept in custody pending psychological reviews.