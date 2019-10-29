Chase suspect charged with 5th driving on a revoked license violation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dangerous motorist with a felonious driving history is off the streets tonight thanks to Cheatham County deputies who arrested the DUI suspect after a 2 county chase.

It all started Saturday around 5:30 pm. That’s when people began complaining of a tan Kia driving erratically.

The car, driven by 60-year-old Steven Louis Howell, was quickly spotted by Cheatham County Law officers.

Near Walmart on Highway 12, deputies try to pull Howell over, but he speeds up.

Ashland City Police are in the area and they deploy a spike strip, flattening the 60-year-old’s – 2 front tires.

Within minutes, both of those tires shred off the rims and sparks begin flying on the wet pavement.

You can hear one of the deputies say, “he has been spiked, down to 2 tires.”

Later in the chase, Howell drives around a roadblock at Briley Parkway, headed toward Nashville.

Again you hear the deputy say, “We’re getting on Briley. He’s all over the road.”

Lt. Ken Miller tells news 2 at one point, the driver was traveling close to 100 mph.

Minutes later, dashcam shows the chase in Davidson County on Dickerson Pike near OHB.

You can see drivers stopped for a red light. Howell does not want to stop, so he drives up on the sidewalk and runs the red light.

You hear the deputy say, “his car is just about on fire.”

Ken Miller says, “If someone had been standing on that sidewalk, I don’t know what would have happened.”

30 minutes later, Howell pulls over in his own driveway off of Campbell Road.

You can hear 2 deputies get out, and scream at the driver to surrender.

He opens his door, then closes the door, refusing to exit.

The moments are tense as one deputy takes the driver from the passenger side of the car, while the second deputy pulls Howell out of the car and onto the ground.

There is a brief struggle, as Howell continues to resist.

Finally, he is subdued and handcuffed.

Lt. Miller says, “he was non-compliant to verbal commands. He was non-compliant all along to officer presence all along, blue lights and sirens. He is not compliant with any of that.”

During the search, deputies found an open beer in the front console.

After the arrest, Howell complains that his handcuffs are too tight saying, “help me out, man.”

The deputy responds, “we are we are going to put you in jail.”

“Yeah I know you are,” Howell laments.

Steven Howell is currently in jail on multiple felonies, that include evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

He is also charged with his 5th driving on a revoked license violation.

Deputies tell news 2 this latest arrest will violate conditions of Steven Howell’s parole.

He is currently in jail under no bond.