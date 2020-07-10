Charlie Daniels Funeral: Hundreds gather for final farewell to county music legend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds came out to say their final farewells to music great Charlie Daniels Friday morning.

Funeral services for the country and southern rock legend were held at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

It was an emotional send-off that encompassed an element of everything Charlie represented; his faith, his support for the military, and the people and music he loved.

Charlie’s long time friend, country artist Travis Tritt, sang “Amazing Grace.” Charlie Daniels himself saving many that were lost and, thanks to him, were found.

Country artist Gretchen Wilson sharing a glimpse into that spirit he embodied. “He’s been like a father to me. He was there to hand me my diploma, spoke at my graduation ceremony.”

Wilson said Daniels referred her to Jesus on many occasions.

The thanks pouring in for Charlie Daniels for not only directing those on a better path but encouraging others to believe in themselves.

“He encouraged people to seek their dream, this is the reason everyone who met him loved him,” said Roger Campbell.

Campbell shared that he’s tone deaf, yet served as Charlie’s guitar tech for 44 years.

Vince Gill shared a similar story, saying Charlie Daniels gave him the confidence to perform his first solo show.

Vince, a voice that provides comfort for those mourning during the most heartbreaking times like this sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” The lyrics of the song never more fitting than for his pal Charlie Daniels.

Loved ones said they are at peace knowing he’s playing that golden fiddle up above.

Following the service, Charlie Daniels was taken to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens for a private burial ceremony, where he was laid to rest next to the parents of his wife Hazel.

Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 83. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhagic stroke.