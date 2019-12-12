Charges dropped, brothers move to sue NYC for hemp-pot mixup

FILE – In this undated photo taken from the New York Police Department Facebook page, officers stand by what NYPD thought was marijuana when they confiscated in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the 75th Precinct of the NYPD in New York. A day after prosecutors dropped criminal charges in a case spotlighting confusion over hemp, marijuana and conflicting laws, the Brooklyn brothers caught in the chaos took the first step toward suing the city and the police department. (New York Police Department via AP)

A day after prosecutors dropped criminal charges in a case spotlighting confusion over hemp, marijuana and conflicting laws, the Brooklyn brothers caught in the chaos took a step toward suing the city and the police department.

Oren and Ronen Levy filed notices of claim Wednesday, saying the “nightmare” ordeal that began with Ronen’s Nov. 2 arrest and the seizure of 106 pounds of hemp plants tarnished their reputations and threatened their livelihoods selling CBD, the extract showing up lately in everything candy to coffee.

The police department said it will review the lawsuit if one is filed.