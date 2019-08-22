Chargers search high and low making money off dwindling scooter numbers

Behind the horde of scooters that have taken the city by storm, are an army of chargers for hire like Austin.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday night, Austin Furkins was on the hunt; searching for scooters on their last leg, in need of a charge.

Behind the horde of scooters that have taken the city by storm is an army of chargers for hire like Austin.

“You start whenever you want, end whenever you want,” he explained. “Make as much as you want.”

News 2 joined Austin Wednesday, in the middle of his workday, searching for an ever-elusive seventh scooter to charge.

Finding that next scooter is a must. The search is Austin’s current means of living.

“It’s actually my main income right now,” he said. “It’s a pretty good cause, I get paid daily.”

At the height of Nashville’s scooter situation, he was pulling in close to $700 per week.

But with Metro’s recent crackdown, slicing the number of scooters citywide by half, that income has dwindled by nearly $200 a week.

“It’s slim pickings out there,” Austin noted. “There’s a lot of competition, a lot of it.”

Competing chargers are chasing a dwindling number of dying scooters.

This means Austin and others will go through great lengths for that $5-$7 charge a night.

“They’ve been in people’s apartments, hanging from trees,” he explained. “The most weirdest place I found one was in a dumpster.”

As Metro continues to crack down on scooters, Austin’s concerned finding that next scooter will be tougher and tougher.

“I love this business, it’s a blessing for me to be able to do it,” he said. “I love it.”