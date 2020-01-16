Breaking News
11 men charged in Spring Hill sex trafficking operation

Charge dropped for woman charged for dancing on moving car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The charge involving a woman recorded ‘twerking’ on top of a moving car has been dropped.

According to the District Attorney, paperwork has been filed to not prosecute the woman identified as Myscellent Shelton-Cox.

Video shows her dancing, and even doing the splits on the roof of a car with its flashers on near the Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Road intersection back in September.

After the video was circulated on social media numerous times, Shelton-Cox was charged by Metro Police for disorderly conduct.

The charge against Shelton-Cox has been dropped.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar