Charge dropped for woman charged for dancing on moving car

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The charge involving a woman recorded ‘twerking’ on top of a moving car has been dropped.
According to the District Attorney, paperwork has been filed to not prosecute the woman identified as Myscellent Shelton-Cox.
Video shows her dancing, and even doing the splits on the roof of a car with its flashers on near the Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Road intersection back in September.
After the video was circulated on social media numerous times, Shelton-Cox was charged by Metro Police for disorderly conduct.
The charge against Shelton-Cox has been dropped.