Charge dropped for woman charged for dancing on moving car

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The charge involving a woman recorded ‘twerking’ on top of a moving car has been dropped.

According to the District Attorney, paperwork has been filed to not prosecute the woman identified as Myscellent Shelton-Cox.

Video shows her dancing, and even doing the splits on the roof of a car with its flashers on near the Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Road intersection back in September.

After the video was circulated on social media numerous times, Shelton-Cox was charged by Metro Police for disorderly conduct.

The charge against Shelton-Cox has been dropped.