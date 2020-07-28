Chaplains at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital weigh in on face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has spoken with front-line workers battling COVID-19 for months. Now, chaplains at Ascension Saint Thomas in Midtown are weighing in on a way we can all help each other.

Jill Zimmer and John Raphael walk into Ascension everyday, and see what the hospital workers in Middle Tennessee are up against. They said helping one another is as simple as wearing a face mask.

The chaplains are talking with a wide spectrum of patients from those with mild symptoms, to those on a death bed.

While we are close to 1,000 deaths here in Tennessee, they said we have a personal responsibility to protect our neighbors.

On behalf of myself, on behalf of the nurses and doctors here, on behalf of the people who have lost loved ones to this virus–please wear a mask as an act of love and service to others and as an act of solidarity to the people who are coming into this building and fighting this fight. Jill Zimmer, Chaplain, Ascension Saint Thomas

They added, respectful dialog is important when it comes to approaching a loved one about the importance of wearing masks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE