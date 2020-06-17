Chaos erupts after resolution honoring Ashanti Posey fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three protestors were arrested by state troopers Tuesday night after lawmakers failed to pass a resolution honoring the life of 17-year-old Ashanti Posey.

Posey was a student at Hillsboro High School. She was shot to death in her car last April.

Tuesday, Representative Harold Love introduced a resolution to honor her life. However, one House member said he couldn’t support the measure.

Police said Posey had been involved in the sale of a small amount of marijuana just before her death.

“I did some research and looked up exactly what led to this young lady’s untimely demise and due to the behavior and I will say choices that she was involved in at the time,” Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said. “I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of this.”

This sparked outrage from the balcony, as protestors became vocal and started booing. Several were walked out in handcuffs.

The resolution failed with a 45-to-1 vote. The rest of the House members either not voting, or voting present.

“That is the most astonishing thing I have ever seen on this floor honoring a young woman who died,” Rep. Mike Steward (D-Nashville) said. “That is the most astonishing thing, outrageous vote I have ever seen on this house floor in over a decade. I’m shocked.

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested three protestors at the capitol. THP says 22-year-old Justin Jones and 22-year-old Abigail Barrentine, and 31-year-old Alexander Ratliff were charged with disrupting a meeting and resisting arrest.