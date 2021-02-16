Changing road conditions hazardous for drivers across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — While many primary roads have been treated or cleared, the changing weather conditions are still making it difficult for drivers to get around. That’s why, if at all possible, officials are urging people to stay home and off roads.

News 2’s Stephanie Langston spoke with several drivers in West Nashville Tuesday about the challenges they have faced. Eddie Mclendon said compared to Monday the roads have a little more traction because of the snowfall, “They do look better now because, they come through with the truck, but all the outer, back roads… ain’t no good.”

Metro Public Works have had 28 crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock since Sunday morning to treat and clear primary and secondary roadways. “You can see a big difference today in traction just because we got that snow last night,” explained Phillip Jones, Assistant Director of Operations. “It kind of gave it a little grit on top of the sleet, and you just didn’t see a lot of people out there hung or sliding off the road.”

They said once they get those primary and secondary roads cleared they can start addressing some of the neighborhoods. Jones said they have received hundreds of calls through the hub.

Jones added with what’s to come their trucks are ready with plenty of salt to keep rolling, “We will continue to monitor our primary and secondary roads, but if something changes, we will then come back to our primaries to keep those clear.”

But keep in mind, that’s not the case everywhere. TDOT, THP, police and first responders have been responding to stranded motorists and wrecks throughout Middle Tennessee. See some of the images in the gallery below.