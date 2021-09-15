‘Change is coming’: Council woman addresses growing pains in Bellevue as multi-family units continue popping up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our city of cranes seems to be spreading west.

Developers have found the once-hidden gem, known as Bellevue, and now some residents are upset at the ever-changing landscape.

“What we’re seeing is developers looking around. Where is their land? Where are their possibilities for us to build that we can afford to build something people can actually buy?” Gloria Hausser, Metro Councilmember representing District 22 said.

Low inventory continues to plague our community, meaning builders must build. The Bellevue area, West of Nashville, has proven to have a low crime rate, open land and drivability.

Residents say that open land is being gobbled up by the day, unfortunately, and Hausser said there’s not much she can do.

“What they don’t realize is much of this property was already zoned for multifamily. What they’re seeing is not new zoning; they’re enacting on what was zoned years ago,” Hausser said.

According to the Nashview map on Nashville.gov, within the last six months around 100 building permits have been issued in council district 22, many of those multi-family condos and townhomes.

“What I’m trying to do is to bring attention as early as I can in the game. As early as I hear about it so we can get the community involved,” Hausser said.

Hausser is also aware of the traffic congestion on Charlotte Pike and Highway 70 and is working to do something about that as well.

“One of the challenges in Bellevue is Charlotte Pike and US-70 are state highways, so we as a city I can’t just say we need to make this four lane, put it in the budget, get it done, it’s not our call. It’s the Department of Transportation’s call, Hausser said. “I’ve got it in my budget to at least do a study, because if I know what to ask for I can go to the state and say ‘this is what we need. How do we make it happen?’ But we need a study first to know what to ask for.”

There is a community meeting being held Wednesday, September 15 at the Bellevue Regional Community Center from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to discuss the zoning of three acres of land for residential use on the 7500 block of Charlotte Pike, near Western Hills Church of Christ.

Just down the road, Dale and Associates is requesting to rezone to permit 61 multi-family residential units. Residents living nearby recently received a notice in the mail.

“The change is coming. We just want to make it good for everyone. The people who live here now, good for the new residents who will come to Bellevue,” Hausser said.

On Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be another community meeting to talk about talk relief and the tax freeze program in the area. This will be held also at the Bellevue Community Center.