Chance the Rapper cancels upcoming tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WKRN)– Chance the rapper has canceled his upcoming tour.

The artist took to Instagram Sunday to let his fans know the “Big Tour” will not take place.

It was supposed to start January 15th in San Diego — after a previous delay.

He didn’t give an exact reason but said he would use the time to be with family, make new music, and create a better show.

Chance was supposed to make a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on January 28th.

Chance thanked his fans for their support and promised to come back “Stronger and better in 2020.